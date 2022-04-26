QB Carson Strong: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

The biggest questions around the draft right now surround the quarterback position. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has been drawing NFL Draft buzz since two years ago. In 2021, Strong threw for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

QB Carson Strong: Scouting Report

The big strength for Strong is his arm strength. That’s where the original buzz started for him. He also has good size for a quarterback at 6-foot-3, 226 pounds. He has elite touch and velocity on his throws.

The biggest negative surrounding Strong is his medical history. He has had two major knee surgeries and that could certainly scare a few teams away. His other weakness is his tendency to overthrow. As noted before, he has a big arm, but his deep ball stays in the air for too long at time.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 49, New Orleans Saints

“The Saints addressed offensive tackle in the first round and should stash a QB should the right value come along for their offense. Strong can give them an option to bring along behind or potentially compete with Winston while Dalton serves as the veteran backup.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 58, Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade)

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Strong will likely not play much in his rookie season. Like many of the other quarterbacks in the draft, he needs to take some time learning the playbook and isn't NFL ready just yet.

Fantasy impact: Career

There is a legit shot Strong is a big time passer later down the road. Taking him is a risk, but he has the tools to be a franchise quarterback in the future. If a team invests in him and gets him some deep ball weapons, he could make some big money in later years.