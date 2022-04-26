RB Breece Hall: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Iowa State running back Breece Hall will enter the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the most accomplished tailbacks in Cyclone program history.

In his three seasons in Ames, IA, he racked up 3,941 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors twice. We’ll take a look at where his pro prospects stand as we inch closer and closer to the draft.

RB Breece Hall: Scouting Report

Hall is being touted as a potential three-down running back who has great patience in letting running lanes develop and hammering them when he finds an opening. He also has soft hands and could be a potentially pass-catching option out of the backfield. His 4.39 40-yard dash time turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine as well as his 40-inch vertical jump.

As far as cons, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein pointed out that he has some mileage heading into the pros considering how much Iowa State used him in their offense. He also pointed out that while patient, Hall can be a bit hesitant when making decisions on where to cut.

Zierlein compares Hall to Matt Forte and has him tabbed as a prospect who could eventually develop into a starter down the road.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 37, Houston Texans

“It’s no secret that Houston has a lot of weak spots on its roster, and we could go just about any direction here after a great Day 1 haul of Thibodeaux and Cross. But the Texans were dead last in the NFL in rushing last season (3.4 yards per carry), and Hall is tough to contain when he finds some space.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 50 New England Patriots, (via mock trade with Cleveland Browns)

Sporting News: No. 55, Arizona Cardinals

“The Cardinals can replace free agent departure Chase Edmonds with this complete big-play runner who can complement Kyler Murray well.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Hall could be eased into an offense and not have much value as a fantasy option early in the season, but much will depend on which team selects him. If he can find a spot that will give him 15-20 touches a game, he’ll quickly have fantasy impact.

Fantasy impact: Career

Like mot top tier running back draft picks, much depends on the competition around them. Hall has the ability to put up fantasy numbers and if healthy and given the opportunity, could be a strong fantasy contributor throughout his career.