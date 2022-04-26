Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce did not handle a very significant workload in four years of playing college football, but he projects to have a bright future in the NFL.

Pierce probably should’ve been used more given his talent but in the 2021 season, he rushed for 574 yards on 5.7 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 216 yards with 3 receiving scores.

RB Dameon Pierce: Scouting Report

Pierce has a fantastic build for the NFL running back position and is a powerful runner with a burst you would like to see at the position. One of the cons would be his usage rate in college as he’s never taken on a heavy workload even though he probably was underutilized.

Mock Draft landing spots

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 139, Denver Broncos (from Baltimore Ravens via mock trade)

Sporting News: No. 157, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

The lack of a high usage rate in college shouldn’t be much of a factor during Pierce’s rookie season because not too many teams will rely on a running back to take on a workhorse load in Year 1. Still, Pierce has enough talent to where he should see snaps in the backfield early on in his career.

Fantasy impact: Career

Pierce could have a major impact on fantasy football leagues for years to come as he already has a lot of the tools quality running backs need to have to excel at the NFL level. The biggest question mark is how he would do in a situation where he’s getting 15-20 touches per game, but he has the power to take advantage of additional carries.