Offensive tackle Evan Neal: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Alabama Crimson Tide tackle Evan Neal is one of the most talented prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft and should hear his name called early in the first round.

Neal was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a consensus All-American in 2021 as he helped the Crimson Tide reach the national title game where they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs.

OT Evan Neal: Scouting Report

Neal is a massive human and has plenty of experience against very good competition as he gets ready for his professional career. He was well-coached in college and has sound fundamentals. If he can stay consistent for a full game, the sky is the limit for how well Neal’s career could wind up. Wherever he goes, Neal should have a starting role as a rookie in his first NFL season.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 9, Seattle Seahawks

“Sure, quarterback is a possibility — but with Duane Brown’s spot at left tackle vacant and Neal falling, the Seahawks need to make this happen. It doesn’t matter if it’s Drew Lock or someone else, whoever starts under center will struggle if he can’t stay upright.” -McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

“They will strongly consider Aidan Hutchinson, but I think in the end they get another piece to help out Trevor Lawrence. He could play guard for a year if needed.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 3, Houston Texans

“The Texans are holding on to Laremy Tunsil for left tackle but now they can look at Neal to dominate the right side and provide powerful bookends for Davis Mills or whoever is their starting quarterback in 2022. They have a big void at the other tackle and Neal can flip a massive weakness into a big strength.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 5, New York Giants

“No-brainer here for the Giants. Neal’s best position is right tackle, and he has All-Pro upside.”