ILB Devin Lloyd: NFL Draft scouting report

Devin Lloyd has been a unit for the Utah Utes over the last four seasons, but he’s about to put on a new uniform once he makes it into the NFL later this month.

He was a two-time Butkus Award finalist, though never claiming the trophy. Still, he consistently competed at a high level and filled up a stat sheet like very few linebackers in the nation. In his senior season, he had 111 total tackles including an insane 22 tackles for loss. He also notched seven sacks and four interceptions, scoring touchdowns on two of them.

LB Devin Lloyd: Scouting Report

Lloyd is the epitome of an instinctual player. No matter what is happening on the field, he seems to be two steps ahead of it already. Not only does he have a nose for the ball, but he’s extremely physical too, standing at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds. He plays with instinct first and technique second. That didn’t really hurt him too much at the college level, but he might need to focus a bit more on his tech once he makes it into the pro ranks. That’s not to say he has poor technique ever, just not as sharp as it could be.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals

“I originally thought hard about Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum here, but Lloyd’s slide out of the top 30 forced my hand. Lloyd impacts the game in so many ways, and he could be the long-term answer in the middle of the Bengals’ defense.” - McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): n/a

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 32, Detroit Lions

“The Lions, after getting Hamilton to upgrade safety in their back seven, can get another dynamic playmaker. Lloyd can line up well in the middle or the strong side and they should be thrilled if Lloyd lasts this long because of the position he plays. Lloyd is a good run defender but his impact calling card comes in the passing game as both a blitzer and cover man.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 23, Tennessee Titans (mock trade)

“The Titans make an ascension as Lloyd sinks. And it’s another trade-back for the Commanders. In this deal, Washington gets No. 26, No. 90 and No. 169 from Tennessee.”