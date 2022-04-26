DT Devonte Wyatt: NFL Draft scouting report

The Georgia defense was just not fair to play against in 2021 and a prime example for that was that they not only had Jordan Davis in the interior, but also Devonte Wyatt.

Wyatt didn’t garner as much hype as the big 6-foot-6 340 (360 during his senior season) pound Davis, but he was still extremely impressive during the run to a national title. Wyatt had 39 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles on the year, recovering one of them and earned first-team All-SEC honors last season.

DT Devonte Wyatt: Scouting Report

Wyatt isn’t as much of a sure thing as Davis is at the next level. He doesn't have the size to command a double team every time he’s on the field, standing at just 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds. Granted, that’s massive to you and me, but it’s nothing unheard of at the NFL level. All in all, he’s an extremely solid player, though he lacks the length to keep his defenders at an arms-length, making it hard for him to shed blocks at times, particularly when he gets double-teamed. Still, he never takes a play off and has a constant motor going toward the ball, even if he doesn't always make it there in time. When he’s not getting doubled, his initial attack is really solid and can blow some offensive lineman off the line

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Johnson would have been a great pick for Tampa Bay, but you stole him, Mel. Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green could make sense, too, to help fill the Ali Marpet/Alex Cappa void on the interior line. But I’m going with the interior of the other line, where the Bucs appear set to lose Ndamukong Suh.” – McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“They need another inside player to go with Vita Vea. There is talk they could bring Ndamukong Suh back, but if not Wyatt would be a nice replacement.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 23, Arizona Cardinals

“With one fewer letter in his last name, J.J. Watt just turned 33 and fellow 3-4 end Zach Allen has been a disappointment in the final year of his rookie contract. Wyatt’s versatile explosiveness would be ideal to be disruptive in Vance Joseph’s front.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 33, Jacksonville Jaguars