WR Garrett Wilson: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be the No. 1 player taken from his position during the 2022 NFL Draft as he leaves a college football program loaded with pro-talent pass catchers.

In the 2021 season, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes, and he carried the ball 4 times for 76 yards with a rushing touchdown in his third college season.

WR Garrett Wilson: Scouting Report

Wilson is an electric athlete, and his natural talent is one NFL franchises will love. He can be dangerous after the catch, and his style should worthy of any professional team in need of a play-making wide receiver. Wilson will need to polish his wide receiver skills like route running, but the talent is there for coaches to develop.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 8, Atlanta Falcons

“What do the Falcons need here, Todd? I’d say everything. Wilson, a smooth route runner with elite speed, can be their No. 1 receiver.” -Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 7, New York Giants

“GM Joe Schoen gets a springy, do-everything wideout for Daniel Jones and potentially whoever is the next quarterback in 2023.”

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 19, New Orleans Saints

“They take the quarterback and now add a speed threat to go with him. Wilson is a big-time player who will help the passing game.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 16, New Orleans Saints

“The Saints should be in the market for plenty of wide receiver depth as there’s not much behind Michael Thomas beyond Marquez Callaway, given Tre’Quan Smith leads the rest of the bunch. Now that New Orleans has two first-rounders this year after a trade with Philadelphia, it can also address the offensive line concern here or three spots later at No. 19.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

With Wilson’s play-making ability, it’s going to be difficult for an NFL team to keep their first-round draft pick off the field this fall. He should have some sort of fantasy value right off the bat in Year 1, but that generally comes down to which franchise he will wind up with and who is tossing him the football.

Fantasy impact: Career

As difficult as it is to project what’s going to happen in a wide receiver’s first season, figuring out an entire career is almost impossible. Wilson has the natural ability and athleticism to stick around in this league for a long time, and he should become an incredible fantasy football contributor if he figures out the more technical pieces of the wide receiver position.