DE George Karlaftis: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Purdue Boilermakers George Karlaftis is one of the top defensive ends in this year’s draft class and should hear his name called in the first round. Karlaftis had an outstanding three-year career at Purdue, where he recorded 99 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks.

Last season for the Boilermakers, Karlaftis posted 41 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, five sacks, and three forced fumbles (one touchdown). For his efforts, the 6-foot-4 defensive end was named as an All-American and a consensus first-team All-Big Ten.

DE George Karlaftis: Scouting Report

Karlaftis will be a guy who come in immediately and make an impact year 1. The 6-foot-4 defensive end has a high motor and does a good job working through contact. He also has great burst off the ball and will be productive in both the run and passing games as Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt puts it in his 2022 Draft Guide.

However, the young defensive end will need to work on being able to split double teams and could have issues trying to pass rush against interior offensive lineman. But he’s still the third-ranked edge rusher in this year’s draft class, according to Hunt. Hunt also compares him to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 28, Green Bay Packers

“The Packers parted ways with Za’Darius Smith, but they still need edge-rush help. Karlaftis played both stand-up outside linebacker and hand-in-the-dirt end for the Boilermakers, so he’s a fit in Joe Barry’s scheme.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 18, Philadelphia Eagles

“They have to get help for their pass rush. Age is starting to become a bit of an issue on their front. Karlaftis will help.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“The Buccaneers haven’t re-signed one-time athletic freak Jason Pierre-Paul and both Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka are better contributors as situational players. They should welcome the development of landing this different kind of “Greek freak” to put opposite Shaquil Barrett for promoted defensive-minded coach Todd Bowles.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 19, New Orleans Saints

“The Saints add more outside pass-rush talent to their defense with Karlaftis.”