DE Aidan Hutchinson: NFL Draft scouting report

A four-year standout at Michigan, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished his college career with a monster season. He was a key part of the Wolverine’s appearance in the college football playoffs with 14 sacks last season. Not bad for a guy who fractured his leg in 2020. In addition to his sack total last season, the third most in FBS, he also had 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. No wonder he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, a rarity for a defensive player.

Hutchinson can count on being one of the first players off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson: Scouting Report

Hutchinson is 6-foot-6, 269 pounds, and still ran the 40 in 4.74 seconds at the Combine. But he’s not just fast, he’s explosive, which you might have guessed from the way he blasted through offensive linemen and terrorized quarterbacks. He uses his hands well, which helps elevates his pass rushing ability to such a high level, and he has the lateral movement to react to and beat would-be blockers. Hutchinson anchors well and sets the edge in run defense, another area where he excels. Teams will like that he can play well in any kind of defensive front, 4-3 of 3-4. The biggest knock against him might be that he’s already reached his ceiling.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

“Top selection, best player on the board. It’s that simple. Josh Allen and Hutchinson — who had 14 sacks last season — would form a fantastic edge-rush duo in Jacksonville.” – McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

“They will strongly consider Aidan Hutchinson, but I think in the end they get another piece to help out Trevor Lawrence. He could play guard for a year if needed.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

“The Jaguars have been locked into taking the best defensive player available for a while and that won’t change as they go after the cornerstone for their new-look defense under coordinator Mike Caldwell, formerly of the Buccaneers. They’ve been setting up the relentless, explosive and sometimes dominant Hutchinson being the anchor.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 2, Detroit Lions

“Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.”