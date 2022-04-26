WR Christian Watson: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Christian Watson is hands down the WR in this draft class with the most experience in winning championships, claiming four national titles with North Dakota State during his five seasons there.

He never had a single season of over 1,000 yards, but he did seemingly get better and better each and every year. Watson finished his senior season with 801 yards and seven of his 14 career touchdowns. He’s earned All-American accolades nine times during his four years from various publications and for his time as a WR and kick returner.

WR Christian Watson: Scouting Report

Watson has fantastic size, standing at 6-foot-4, but he’s going to have to put on a few pounds so his body can survive an NFL season, he currently sits barely above 200 pounds. He’s lighting fast, running a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

He’s always been far and away the best WR on the field during his time in college competing at the FCS level. It’s going to be a big adjustment going from that straight to NFL competition on a daily basis.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 22, Green Bay Packers

“This is one is tricky because there’s a chance the top four receivers will be off the board by the time the Packers pick, and so if they want their guy, they might have to package Nos. 22 and 28 and trade up. If they stay put, Watson, who has stellar physical tools but is still a little raw, makes sense.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 43, Atlanta Falcons

“The Falcons have thinned out at wide receiver for new QB Marcus Mariota with Calvin Ridley suspended and Russell Gage gone in free agency. Watson has the size, speed and work ethic to be appealing as a potential No. 1.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 30, Kansas City Chiefs

“Watson is the big, athletic specimen the Chiefs will love to add to fill the void from the loss of Tyreek Hill.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Watson will probably have to do some work to see the field consistently during his first season. That first season is probably going to be a bit of a learning curve for Watson. Offenses will want to use him primarily as a guy who will use his speed to take the top off a defense with go-routes and post routes, so don’t expect him to be a huge guy in PPR leagues. He’s definitely looking as if he’ll be a boom or bust guy from a fantasy perspective.

Fantasy impact: Career

If he can put on a bit more weight and be more physical, he has a chance to be a good receiver. Right now, he’s much more of a finesse guy, which has its uses, but it’s not going to be utilized as consistently, especially since he’s not the kind of guy that’s going to be able to get defenders turned around thanks to his precise route running.

He should be a WR3/4 on fantasy lineups if things go his way over the first few years of his career and will always have his top-end speed to fall back on.