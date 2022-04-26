Cornerback Andrew Booth Junior: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Cornerback Andrew Booth has really shot up the draft boards over the past few months. In 2021, Booth was a First-team All-ACC selection. He had 37 tackles, five pass-deflections and three interceptions. He also helped lead the Tigers to a 2021 Cheez-It Bowl championship where he had two tackles.

Cornerback Andrew Booth: Scouting Report

Booth is very athletic and plays physically as well. He likes pressing in coverage gets handsy at the line of scrimmage. He’s a smart cornerback and reads quarterbacks well. He also is very reactive to the ball and makes plays quickly.

On weakness for Booth is getting down the field fast. While he’s quick on shorter routes, he struggles a bit with downfield speed. He also only played one full season as a starter at Clemson as his second year was the COVID year.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 25, Buffalo Bills

“Six receivers are off the board, so I’m looking at cornerback here all the way. Booth — who excels in press-man coverage — would be a perfect replacement for Levi Wallace opposite Tre’Davious White (who is recovering from a torn ACL).” - McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 25, Buffalo Bills

“The corner position remains the one spot with concerns for the Bills. Booth could come in and push Dane Jackson.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 12, Minnesota Vikings

“The Vikings brought back fading Patrick Peterson because of hurting depth but they still need to address corner to get the ideal complement to well-rounded Cameron Dantzler. Booth is aggressive in coverage and should maintain the big playmaking in the NFL.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 15, Philadelphia Eagles

“Booth is the perfect scheme fit in the Eagles’ zone-heavy defense.”