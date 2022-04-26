WR David Bell: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

David Bell’s college career caught fire right out of the gate at Purdue. In 12 games as a freshman in 2019, he caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. That was enough to earn him Freshman All-American honors as well as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He finished strong too. Last year, he had 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and seven touchdowns. That earned him the Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year along with an All-American nod.

Overshadowed by a number of other receivers, whatever NFL team drafts Bell will be hoping to get a sold starter on day two of the draft.

WR David Bell: Scouting Report

At 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, Bell has nice size for a wideout at the pro level. He’s versatile, able to play out of the slot or on the outside of a formation. Bell runs a smooth route, but he can be inconsistent in them at time. And while he doesn’t quite have the size to win contested catches against bigger corners, he does a great job using his body to box out a defender. He’s not fast enough to be a consistent threat down the field. Still, Bell has the skills to keep the chains moving as a reliable outlet for a quarterback.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 105, San Francisco 49ers

“Bell wasn’t super impressive at the combine (4.65-second 40-yard dash), but he’s a crafty route runner who would bring versatility to an offense likely undergoing a change under center.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 80, Houston Texans

“The Texans still have the combination of Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins but could use to further boost their strength and big-play ability at the position, which Bell can provide.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 73, Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

While he’s a well-rounded player, he doesn’t do anything so well that it could give opposing defenders a fit right out of the gate. It may take him time to adjust, but he should be fine over the long term as the second or third receiver. As a rookie, he’s probably fourth or fifth on the depth chart to start the season, with the potential to start games down the stretch.

Fantasy impact: Career

Bell might never develop into a true blue No. 1 receiver, he has everything you could want in a steady No. 2. That can be a fairly lucrative job in today’s NFL too.