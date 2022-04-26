Cornerback Derek Stingley Junior: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is rated right around Ahmad Gardner for the top cornerback in the draft. Both guys will likely go somewhere in the top 15 picks. In 2021, Stingley dealt with injuries. However, in his freshman and sophomore year, Stingley was a consensus All-American and First Team All-SEC.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.: Scouting Report

A big strength to Stingley’s game is his speed. Of the top rated cornerbacks, Stingley is among the fastest. Another strength is Stingley’s physicality. He is very good in press coverage and played it a ton in college.

One big weakness is his injury history. He dealt with numerous injuries at LSU including a Lisfranc injury forcing him to miss the rest of the season and he’s still dealing with it.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 12, Minnesota Vikings

“Stingley made the list of my favorite prospects, and I mentioned that Minnesota is probably his floor in Round 1. NFL teams will bet on his talent, even with back-to-back injury-plagued seasons.” - Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 12, Minnesota Vikings

“They brought back Patrick Peterson on a one-year deal, so why not add a player from his college? Peterson can help develop Stingley, who would be higher in this mock if he were healthy for most of his career.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 7, New York Giants

“The Giants need a young alpha playmaker on the back end of their defense and Schoen has given serious consideration to move the hefty contract of James Bradberry before or during the draft. Stingley makes a lot of sense in that regard, edging out a pass rusher early given the depth at that later position.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 12, Minnesota Vikings

“Stingley to learn under Patrick Peterson for a season in Minnesota? Perfect.”