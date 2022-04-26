WR George Pickens: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

George Pickens’ final year at Georgia didn’t go quite as planned. He tore his ACL in the spring of 2021, and didn’t get back on the field until the last four games of the season. Fans will recall his 52-yard reception in the last national championship game, and if go back to his first two college seasons, you’ll find everything you’re looking for in a top-end wide receiver who’ll be a prized pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

WR George Pickens: Scouting Report

At 6-foot-3, weighing 195 pounds, with long arms and big hands, Pickens checks the boxes for big outside receivers in the NFL. His ball skills are impressive, making contested catches and adjusting to throws with his body and massive catch radius. He has the long speed to make vertical routes work, but can struggle with coverage on shorter routes. He can block too. Even though he made his way back to the field last season, his ACL tear will give teams pause.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 57, Buffalo Bills

“Pickens tracks the deep ball well, and Josh Allen would have a field day targeting him on vertical shots. One of the top offenses in the NFL just got better.”- McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 73, Indianapolis Colts

“The Colts need to give Matt Ryan more reliable help to complement Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell with Zach Pascal gone and T.Y. Hilton unsigned. If Pickens stay healthy with his size, speed, physicality, he can emerge as the true No. 1.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 44, Cleveland Browns

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Pickens can win in the red zone, and that will appeal to NFL teams right away, even if he’s sitting further down the depth chart to start his pro career.

Fantasy impact: Career

Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers is a good comparison. Pickens could be more of a role player to start, but he has the ability to be a standout starter on the outside within a few seasons.