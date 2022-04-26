DE Arnold Ebiketie: NFL Draft scouting report

Despite not playing organized football until he was a sophomore in high school, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie has quickly developed into a fearsome pass rusher. He had four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss with Temple in 2020, which earned him second-team All-AAC recognition. He then transferred to Penn State prior to the ‘21 season and racked up nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. Ebiketie’s efforts earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten’s first team and made him an FWAA second-team All-American.

Here is what you need to know about Arnold Ebiketie heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

DE Arnold Ebiketie: Scouting Report

The 6-foot-2 Ebiketie uses his 82-inch wingspan to create leverage and get around blockers off the edge. He is good at using his hands and lean 250-pound frame to evade linemen. He’s not especially fast, but his 38-inch vertical jump and his 10-foot, eight-inch broad jump — both second-best among defensive ends at the 2022 NFL Combine — show that he has plenty of explosiveness. Because he is still relatively new to the game, Ebiketie needs to refine his technique, especially when it comes to getting off blocks and stopping the run.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 24, Dallas Cowboys

“I love this team-prospect pairing, especially if this many receivers have already been taken. Ebiketie can join Micah Parsons — another former Nittany Lion — in Dallas, and he’ll allow Parsons to stay at off-ball linebacker.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 53, Green Bay Packers

“The Packers need to get stronger in their pass-rush rotation to support Rashan Gary and Preston Smith and Ebiketie is a good fit here.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 35, New York Jets