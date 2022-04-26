OLB Boye Mafe: NFL Draft scouting report

Mafe racked up 15 sacks in 42 games during his four-year career as a Minnesota Golden Gopher. That sack total ranks as the ninth-most in school history. Seven of those sacks came last season, when Mafe earned a spot on the Big Ten’s all-conference second team. He also led Minnesota with 10 tackles for loss in 2021.

Here is what you need to know about Boye Mafe heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

OLB Boye Mafe: Scouting Report

Mafe a super athletic; he ranked fourth or better among all defensive lineman at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds), vertical jump (38 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches). That kind of explosiveness from a chiseled, powerful 6-foot-4, 260-pound pass rusher makes for an exciting prospect. His weaknesses are mostly technique-based. Mafe needs to work on being more consistent and efficient with how he gets off the ball. His hand usage isn’t always strong. He doesn’t have any experience in pass coverage, so screens tend to really catch Mafe off guard.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 35, New York Jets

“You had the Jets’ two first-rounders and passed on edge rushers, Mel, so I guess it’s up to me to find someone to get after the QB. And if you want explosion off the edge, Mafe is your guy.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 46, Minnesota Vikings

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 23, Arizona Cardinals

“With Chandler Jones gone, they have to amp up the pass rush. Mafe is a player who really came on last season and has the tools to do it.”

Sporting News: No. 30, Kansas City Chiefs

“Mafe has been an astronomical riser because of recent showcases of his explosiveness as a pass rusher with top-flight athleticism. With Melvin Ingram and tackles Jarran Reed left in free agency, the Chiefs are set to need more support for Chris Jones and Frank Clark.”