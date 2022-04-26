C Cameron Jurgens: NFL Draft scouting report

Cameron Jurgens grew up a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, and after three years as a starter in Lincoln, Jurgens has grown into being one of the best centers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed with Nebraska as a tight end in 2018 but made the move to the O-line full-time in spring 2019. He made history in that year’s season opener against South Alabama, becoming the first Husker freshman to start at center since the NCAA restored freshmen eligibility in 1972. He would go on to start all but one game from 2019-21. He was an All-Big Ten third-team selection in 2021.

C Cameron Jurgens: Scouting Report

An impressive athlete for the position, Jurgens has the movement skills to be a quality NFL center, especially in a zone-blocking scheme. His three-cone drill time (7.19 seconds) at his pro day was better than any time logged by an offensive lineman at the 2022 NFL Combine. His techniques are refined. Jurgens needs to get stronger to handle defensive tackles at the next level. He often played through injuries during his time at Nebraska, which is commendable. But Jurgens suffered a broken leg and a dislocated ankle in 2017 and then a broken foot in 2018. He aggravated that latter injury in 2020, so he does have some red flags when it comes to health.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 45, Baltimore Ravens

“This is perhaps a slight reach, but Baltimore needs a center after Bradley Bozeman departed in free agency. And I like Jurgens’ quickness as a zone blocker, which fits nicely with the Ravens’ run-heavy scheme.” - McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 142, Los Angeles Rams

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 96, Denver Broncos