ILB Chad Muma: NFL Draft scouting report

Chad Muma is a linebacker that played four years at Wyoming. He totaled 33 games over his collegiate career and had 266 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions. He is coming off his best season for the Cowboys and had 142 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions over 13 games played. Two of his interceptions were pick-sixes.

LB Chad Muma: Scouting Report

Muma figures to be a depth piece to start his NFL career. He has a solid foundation of talent but needs molding and training from his future NFL team. He is able to be all over the field with his speed and is an above-average tackler. His improvement in reading the quarterback and coming away with three interceptions is a good sign of his potential at the position.

Muma has good speed side-to-side, but his change of direction needs some work. He will overplay outside runs and give up the middle which an NFL club will need to correct. Muma will be a depth player, but an area scout for an AFC team said that “he’s going to be a good tester”.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 67, New York Giants

“With Blake Martinez coming off a torn ACL, why not get some insurance at inside linebacker? Muma tied for the FBS lead in tackles last season (125).” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 38, New York Jets

Sporting News: No. 52, Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers did get Myles Jack to help Devin Bush but both are coming off shaky seasons shoring up the middle. Muma would provide some good swing depth behind them before emerging as a key cover player in their front seven.”