ILB Channing Tindall: NFL Draft scouting report

Channing Tindall is an inside linebacker that played four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He totaled 38 games with the Bulldogs and is coming off the biggest season of his collegiate career. In 2021, Tindall played in 15 games and had 67 tackles with 5.5 sacks.

LB Channing Tindall: Scouting Report

He was enough side-to-side speed to keep up with the game at the next level. Tindall is a calculated tackler using appropriate leverage to take down runners in space. He will be a valued member of the special teams unit to start out his career. Tindall has shown improvement each year and while he may not have an instant impact, he is full of potential and has shown he can be developed.

Tindall’s biggest knock is that he has been buried on the Georgia depth chart behind other super talented players. He works better in man coverage and will need to develop skills in zone coverage to be used in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 66, Detroit Lions

“We’ve probably undervalued Tindall a little bit, Todd — I think he’s more likely to go in the top 45 picks. The Lions could get a steal here with a fast off-ball linebacker with upside.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 99, Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns via mock trade)

Sporting News: No. 74, Atlanta Falcons

“Tindall can help the Falcons make up for the tough loss of Oluokun with his own brand of speedy and rangy playmaking.”