WR Dai’Jean Dixon: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

If you ask Nicholls State wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon who the best wide receiver in the draft is, he’s got an easy answer: himself. While NFL teams might not have him ranked that way, Dixon has the tools to be a steal on the third day of the draft, if not earlier.

In two of four seasons at Nicholls State, Dixon averaged more than 100 yards per game, not including the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season. He had 1,002 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 catches in 10 games last season. Dixon was a three-time all-conference first-team selection.

Dai’Jean Dixon: Scouting Report

Dixon’s hands really standout. His vice grip and good extension give him a win rate on contested catches. He can also hang onto the ball through a hit or when getting bumped around in traffic. Dixon is tall and lean, measuring 6-foot-3, 205 pounds at the Combine, and he plays fearless between the numbers.

He has decent long speed, but a slow release could cause problems against press coverage and impede his downfield routes. Scouts also criticize his lack of polish on his routes, pointing to slower breaks he makes. Some of those issues are just a matter of polish and practice. And he has some experience working from the slot, as well as outside. That versatility will appeal to teams looking for depth to develop at the receiver position.

Mock Draft landing spots

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 245, Houston Texans

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 254, Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Ideally, Dixon will find a fit as a fourth or fifth receiver somewhere this season, thanks to his versatility. Because he can play outside or in the slot and has the hands-size combination, he could be productive as a backup and a role player in year one, earning a spot on the roster and the chance to compete for better footing on the depth chart in year two.

Fantasy impact: Career

At his best, Dixon could be the kind of possession receiver NFL teams covet. He’s not likely to put up the kind of flashy numbers you get from a No. 1 receiver, but as a guy who can keep the chains moving and make sure-handed catches, he could have a long, valued career.