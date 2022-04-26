OG Dylan Parham: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Of all the guards in the 2022 NFL Draft, Memphis guard Dylan Parham is one of the highest projected to be drafted. Right now, it’s looking like he will be a day two pick. In 2021, Parham started all 11 games at right guard and didn't allow a sack in 545 pass protection snaps. Following the season, he was named First-Team All-AAC and participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

OG Dylan Parham: Scouting Report

The biggest strength for Parham is his foot work and mobility. As he’s not the biggest, his quickness is his biggest strength. He’s not the guy who is going to pancakes someone all the time, but he does his job and has great blocking technique in both the pass and run game.

Noted by most scouts, Parham is undersized for the position and doesn't have a ton of strength. Many people think he could switch over to center once he gets to the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 54, New England Patriots

“Parham just feels like a Patriots kind of lineman. He’s a veteran (51 college starts) who is technically sound. He played both guard spots and right tackle for the Tigers, but he will likely stay at guard in the NFL.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 125, Miami Dolphins

Sporting News: No. 86, Las Vegas Raiders

“The Raiders need some powerful run blocking and Parham can deliver just that.”