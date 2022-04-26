OLB Drake Jackson: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

There are a ton of big name edge rushers in this years draft. One of the more underrated edge rushers is USC’s Drake Jackson. In 2021, Jackson had 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks. Following the season, he was named Second Team All-Pac 12.

OLB Drake Jackson: Scouting Report

A big strength for Drake Jackson is his speed and ability to get around the edge. He also showed some versatility last season at USC as he dropped into coverage at times.

A big area he needs to improve is against the run. He crashed down breaking up some run plays, however he was slow finding the ball carrier and struggles getting off blocks at times. He relies on his speed too much. That is an easy fix for an NFL coaching staff.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 58, Atlanta Falcons

“Atlanta’s pass rush was abysmal last season; its 18 sacks were 11 fewer than any other team. Jackson has some upside, even if he didn’t always produce for the Trojans. He’s an ideal match for a Dean Pees defense.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 48, Philadelphia Eagles

Sporting News: No. 63, Cincinnati Bengals

“The Bengals need some situational pass-rush help behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard and Jackson would be a good fit in their scheme with his agility and versatility.”