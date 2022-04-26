DE DeMarvin Leal: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

DeMarvin Leal is one of the top defensive linemen in this years draft. He’s expected to get drafted in the late first to early second round. In 2021, Leal had 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He was an AP and Sporting News First Team All-American and AP and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team.

DE DeMarvin Leal: Scouting Report

Leal is extremely consistent and versatile. He does well against the run and one of the top bull-rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He moves around well and found himself in the backfield a ton in college. His versatility is impressive as well as he bounced all around the defensive line throughout his career.

His biggest weakness is that he takes himself out of plays at times. He over pursues which can get him caught up if he makes the wrong read.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 77, Minnesota Vikings

“The Vikings allowed 4.7 yards per carry last season, tied for third worst in the NFL, so they need help up the middle. And their edge rushing could use depth. So while Leal lacks the ideal speed of an edge rusher or the ideal size of a traditional defensive tackle, Minnesota would welcome a prospect like him who can move around and affect multiple areas of the defense.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 56, Dallas Cowboys

“Leal’s versatility would be good for Dan Quinn as he can help Dallas be more disruptive overall inside.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 60, Baltimore Ravens