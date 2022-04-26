OLB DeAngelo Malone: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

There are a ton of big name edge rushers in this years draft. One of the more underrated edge rushers is Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone. In 2021, Malone had 94 tackles, nine sacks, and four forced fumbles. He was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl following the season.

OLB DeAngelo Malone: Scouting Report

Malone’s biggest strength is his speed. He’s got a great first step and was getting around the edge a ton in college. There aren't many edge rushers with a better IQ than Malone.

The biggest weakness for Malone is his weight. He needs to put on way more weight to be an edge rusher in the NFL. Because he’s a bit underweight, Malone can get knocked out of position at times.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 94, Kansas City Chiefs

“I projected David Ojabo to the Chiefs in Round 1, but they could still look to add edge rushers on Days 2 and 3. Malone had 34 sacks and 62 total tackles for loss in college. He has some pass-rush savvy. If he’s still here, the Chiefs should try to add him to their rotation, even if he’s only a third-down player as a rookie.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 167, Dallas Cowboys

Sporting News: No. 139, Baltimore Ravens