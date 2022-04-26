OT Daniel Faalele: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

For offensive linemen, it seems to be an extremely deep draft. There are a ton of guys who could go anywhere from the second round to the fourth round. For former Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, most of the projections are some time in the second round. In 2021, Faalele was named First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Following the season, Faalele also competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

OT Daniel Faalele: Scouting Report

The biggest thing that stands out is Faalele’s size. At 6-foot-9, 380 pounds, Faalele would be one of the bigger tackles in all of the NFL. He’s extremely powerful with his hands and does great work after engaging the rusher.

The biggest weakness for Faalele is his quickness. Struggles a bit with quicker edge workers working outside. It will only get harder now that he’ll be moving up to the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 79, Los Angeles Chargers

“A 6-foot-8, 384-pounder at right tackle opposite Rashawn Slater? In the third round? The Chargers would be pumped for this outcome, even if Faalele takes a bit of time to develop into a regular starter.” - McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 48, Chicago Bears

“The Bears should consider an upside tackle to potentially help Justin Fields given Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom have proved to be shaky bookends. The Australian is an intriguing development athlete.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 95 Cincinnati Bengals