CB Coby Bryant: NFL draft scouting report

While not generally considered among the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant has the traits to eventually develop into a starter. Barring an unforeseen development, Bryant seems likely to come off the board on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

A former three-star recruit out of Cleveland, Bryant went on to play 50 games over the past four years, starting opposite fellow draft prospect and likely first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner for most of that stretch. Bryant finished his college career with nine interceptions and four forced fumbles.

POS PLAYERNAME: Scouting Report

While not as long and athletic as his more-heralded former teammate, Bryant offers good size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) for a cornerback and the requisite football intelligence to put himself in the right position to make plays. With Gardner working across from him, Bryant often saw the lion’s share of targets along the boundary. Yet he didn’t fold, holding his own against even top-level competition like Alabama.

However, Bryant’s athletic testing presents some concerns. He ran a modest 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a disappointing 7.31 seconds in the three-cone drill. His vertical leap came in at just 33 inches, highlighting concerns about Bryant’s explosiveness. While he has overcome those limitations in the past, the margin for error shrinks significantly in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 84, Pittsburgh Steelers

“Here’s another really solid Cincinnati defender, and it was Bryant, not Ahmad Gardner, who won the Jim Thorpe Award last season. Bryant doesn’t have elite straight-line speed, but he has good instincts and oily hips. He had seven picks over the past two seasons.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 100, Baltimore Ravens

“The Ravens can wait to address their need at corner with good depth in the draft. Bryant, named after the NBA legend, complemented Gardner well with smart, strong coverage.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 80, Houston Texans