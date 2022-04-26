ILB Christian Harris: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris played a significant role for the best college program in college football, and that should play a part in how NFL teams evaluate what he can bring at the next level.

Harris started the past three seasons with the Crimson Tide and had his best statistical season in 2021 with 8 tackles including 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks with 2 forced fumbles. He put up solid statistics in all three years, and there wasn’t a whole lot he needed to prove at the NFL level.

ILB Christian Harris: Scouting Report

Harris brings a ton of athleticism into the NFL, which is an obvious plus to NFL franchises looking to improve at the linebacker spot. He could work on his ability in coverage, and it will be interesting to see how NFL teams view him in terms of where he will play among the group of linebackers with the potential to play inside and outside.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 51, Philadelphia Eagles

“It’s easy to fall in love with Harris’ versatility and full-throttle approach to the game. Philly struggled to contain tight ends last season, and Harris is outstanding in coverage.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 43, Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta Falcons via mock trade)

Sporting News: No. 5, Kansas City Chiefs

“The Chiefs could use some help in the middle between Nick Bolton and Willie Gay and this rangy playmaker who can do everything well provides great sleeper value here.”