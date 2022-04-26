Will WR Jahan Dotson be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Just how big does an NFL wide receiver need to be? How you answer that question will say a lot about whether or not you think Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dotson’s skill was on full display for the Nittany Lions, and he regularly treated fans to athletic catches and burned defenders. But he’s drawing concern for his 5-foot-11, 178-pound frame, with experts wondering if he can be as successful against more physical coverage in the pros. He’s not getting the “sure thing” talk that some of the other receivers in this year’s draft are, but he could very easily be a first-round pick this year.

NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Jahan Dotson, first-round pick -145

Best bet

If today’s NFL has proven anything, it’s that you don’t need to be a beast of a man to be a successful wideout in the pros. Dotson can certainly add a few pounds to his frame in the weight room. Teams will look past his measurements to see a player who can work outside as well as inside, and there are lots of coaches today who can scheme to get a guy like Dotson open. Dotson has the kind of ball skills and route-running ability that teams will covet, the kind of things that you can’t really teach as well. Bet on him to get picked on day one.

