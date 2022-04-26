Will WR Skyy Moore be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft features one of the deepest wide receiver classes we’ve seen in some time. It also happens to boast a ton of defensive talent with first-round grades, not to mention a handful of quarterbacks likely to sneak into the opening night’s selections as well. That’s going to make it hard for talented wideouts like Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore to hear his name called among the top 32 picks, but let’s not rule it out entirely.

NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Skyy Moore, first-round pick +120

Best bet

The biggest knock against Moore is his size—he’s 5-foot-10, 195 pounds. But the NFL features plenty of starting wideouts with similar measurements. What stands out about Moore is just how polished he is. He runs routes well and isn’t afraid to mix it up in coverage. Moore’s quick too, able to beat some defenders with his first step.

But he’s got a tough climb to crack the top 32 with so many other great wideouts this year. Some teams will knock him for his small school career too. While Moore has all the makings of a very good pro, the best bet is that he’ll hear his name called on the second day of the draft.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.