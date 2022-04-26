Will TE Trey McBride be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Tight ends regularly make an appearance in the first round of the draft, but, like running backs, there usually aren’t a lot of them picked on opening night. Last year, we saw Kyle Pitts go to the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth pick, but he was the only player at his position to get picked in the first round. The year before that, no tight end was taken on the first day.

Seen by many as the best player at his position in the 2022 NFL Draft, Colorado State product Trey McBride has the best odds of any tight end to go in the first round this year.

NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Trey McBride, first-round pick +300

Best bet

It’s a long shot. The biggest knock against McBride is his overall speed. It’s not that he lacks speed and quickness, but most feel that he doesn’t have enough to be among the elite playmakers at the tight end position. He’s not a liability in blocking, at least. But that’s not going to merit a first-round pick.

Still, given that he’s the top player at his position, it’s worth a bet that he could sneak into the back end of the first round. A contending team that’s already pretty loaded with talent could easily take him there, making a bet at +300 odds worth your investment.

