Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 26

We have three Game 5s in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Max Strus over 13.5 points (-105)

Strus has given the Miami Heat quality production off the bench in their series against the Atlanta Hawks. The 26-year-old shooting guard is averaging 13.8 points per game, while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range.

The second-year guard has gone over 13.5 points in two out of the four playoff games, but just fell short in Game 4 with 12 points (4-16 FG, 4-14 3pt). If the Strus takes more than 10 attempts from the perimeter, then he should be able to cash this prop.

Brandon Ingram over 26.5 points (-105)

The Phoenix Suns have had no answer for Brandon Ingram over the last three games as he’s helped the New Orleans Pelicans to tie up the series at 2-2.

Ingram is averaging 29.7 points per game, along with shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 55 percent from three in four games. The 6-foot-8 forward has gone over 26.5 points in the last three games of this series and it’s tough to see someone stopping him when the Suns have to also focus on CJ McCollum.

Anthony Edwards over 3.5 threes made (+100)

Edwards has been cooking from the three-point line in their first round series against the Grizzlies, which has helped them to tie it up at 2-2. The former first overall pick is shooting 42.7 percent from deep through the first four games. The 20-year-old is not fazed by the bright lights of the playoffs and has surprisingly made at least four threes in four-straight games.

