NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, April 26

The NBA has three playoff games on the slate tonight, with the Atlanta Hawks facing elimination as they travel to Miami down 3-1 to the Heat. The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Phoenix Suns look to bounce back against the New Orleans Pelicans after a loss in Game 4. Both of those series are knotted up at 2-2. There are plenty of impactful value plays on this slate for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

With Devin Booker (hamstring) sidelined for potentially the rest of the series, the Suns need to look to other players to step up and fill the hole left in the offense. Crowder has been one of those players, scoring double-digit points in both games since Booker’s been out. Despite a big loss in Game 4, Crowder finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists, bringing in 28.25 fantasy points in DraftKings DFS. He finally hit his first three-pointer in that game also, now clocking in at 1-for-17 through the first four games of the series. He shot 34.8 percent from downtown throughout the regular season, which means his stock can only rise as the Suns look to get their momentum back at home in Game 5.

Tucker has been listed as questionable throughout the series due to a calf injury, but he’s still seen the floor in all four games. He’s been a big help for the Heat as they’ve essentially dominated the Hawks, averaging just over 24.0 DraftKings fantasy points per game through the first four. Miami will look to close out the series tonight as it returns home with a 3-1 lead in the series, and all signs point to Tucker playing again despite still being listed as questionable. He’s scored double digit points in his last two consecutive games, and has averaged 27.3 minutes of playing time through the series so far.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,100

Vanderbilt was virtually ineffective in the first two games of the series against the Grizzlies, putting up a whopping total of three points between the two games. Of course, he only played a combined 28 minutes in those two games, and has seen an increased role since then. He went for 10 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes in Game 3, followed by 12 points and eight rebounds through 35 minutes in Game 4. His double-double in Game 3 brought in 36.25 DraftKings fantasy points, which was his highest fantasy output since late January.