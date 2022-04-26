Best lineup strategy for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies NBA Showdown

We have the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies looking to take a 3-2 series lead tonight in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Minnesota defeated Memphis 119-118 in Game 4 on Saturday night. This matchup features a ton of great DFS plays on both teams that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Ja Morant ($17,100) - Morant is the highest valued player in tonight’s game, despite only scoring 11 points in Game 4. The star point guard has found a way to impact the game in multiple ways, which makes him a good captain play.

The first-time All-Star is averaging 50.7 fantasy points per game through the first four games of this series. He’s dished out at least 10 assists in the last three games and grabbed at least eight rebounds over that time.

Anthony Edwards ($14,400) - Karl-Anthony Towns would be the obvious other captain’s pick, but Edwards has played well in his first playoff series. The 20-year-old doesn’t looked fazed by the bright lights of the postseason and has shot the ball well (48.1% FG and 42.7% 3pt)

Edwards is also averaging 41.1 fantasy points per game and has made at least four threes in each game. The second-year guard can impact the game in multiple ways just like Morant, which could give you a leg up at $3K cheaper.

FLEX Plays

Brandon Clarke ($7,400) - Clarke has been one of the few bright spots off the bench for the Grizzlies in this series. The former Gonzaga standout is finding ways to score and crashing the boards, which is something that Jaren Jackson Jr. is struggling to do. The third-year forward is averaging 30.6 fantasy points per game in this series and just had 30.8 fantasy points in Game 4 (15 points, five rebounds, and four assists).

Patrick Beverley ($7,000) - The veteran point guard will be leaned on heavily tonight and has played well for the most part in this series. Beverley has scored in double figures in three out of the four playoff games. If the PatBev is scoring, while also doing the other things on the floor, you could get at least 25-30 fantasy points.

Fades

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,600) - The 22-year-old forward has been in foul trouble over the last two games and scoring 13 total points. It’s tough to put him into your DFS lineup, especially when you are getting production from Clarke, who is $2K cheaper. The Grizzlies would love to see the JJJ that they saw in Game 2, where he posted 16 points and seven rebounds (30.8 fantasy points). However, he hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant the value.

Malik Beasley ($4,200) - The 25-year-old shooting guard was a non-factor in Game 4 on Saturday night with zero points and one rebounds in 12 minutes (0.8 fantasy points). It is a far cry from what the T’Wolves got from him in Game 3, where Beasley had 11 points and three rebounds (21.3 fantasy points). Beasley could end up having a better game tonight, but it’s tough to depend on him as a FLEX option.

The Outcome

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s game as six-point favorites but as we’ve seen in this series, it does not matter what the spread is. The T’Wolves picked up the split at home, which they desperately needed after they lost Game 3 in ugly fashion. It’s going to be another fantastic game between the two squads and it will likely come down to the fourth quarter. However, the Grizz defense should be able to give them a 3-2 series lead.

Final score: Grizzlies 116, Timberwolves 112