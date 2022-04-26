How to watch Tuesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Three games will highlight the Tuesday night NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. TNT will feature a doubleheader while NBA TV will have its own matchup.

The NBA TV matchup will kick off the night as the Atlanta Hawks travel back down to Miami-Dade County to face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET. The Heat took a 3-1 series lead in a 110-86 blowout win on Sunday and have the chance to close it out tonight.

TNT will begin its coverage at 7:30 p.m. ET with Game 5 of the Western Conference series between the the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. After blowing a 26-point lead in Game 3, the Wolves punched back with a 119-118 victory in Game 4 on Saturday to even the series at 2-2.

Following that matchup will Game 5 of the Western Conference series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. The Pelicans continued to show fight against the top seed in the west on Sunday, evening the series at 2-2 with a 118-103 victory in Game 4.

