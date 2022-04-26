How to watch Hawks vs. Heat via live online stream

NBATV will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

Hawks vs. Heat

Date: Tuesday, April 26

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBATV

Live stream: nbatv.com

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Hawks on the brink of elimination after they lost 110-86 in Game 4 Sunday night. The Hawks struggled on offense being down double digits for most of the game and had 15 turnovers. De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3pt) and was one of only three players in double figures. Trae Young was held to nine points on 3-11 shooting from the field and 3-10 shooting from three-point range.

The Heat are one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Miami did not shoot the ball well from three, but it didn’t matter with Jimmy Butler scoring a game-high 36 points. Miami will not have Kyle Lowry for tonight’s game, which means we should expect to see Gabe Vincent back in the starting lineup.