How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s TNT game between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

By Jovan C. Alford
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Date: Tuesday, April 26
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Timberwolves tied up the series at 2-2 after picking up a 119-118 win in Game 4. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns showed up with 33 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3pt) and 14 rebounds to lead the T-Wolves. Minnesota had all five starters in double figures and received 16 points off the bench from Jordan McLaughlin.

The Grizzlies will go back home and try to take a 3-2 series lead after losing Saturday night. Memphis shot the ball extremely well (48.8% FG, 46.9% 3pt), but could not get stops on the defensive end. Desmond Bane led both teams with a game-high 34 points on an efficient 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 8-of-12 from behind the arc. All-Star point guard Ja Morant struggled to score, but still managed to have 11 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

