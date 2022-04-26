How to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Timberwolves tied up the series at 2-2 after picking up a 119-118 win in Game 4. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns showed up with 33 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3pt) and 14 rebounds to lead the T-Wolves. Minnesota had all five starters in double figures and received 16 points off the bench from Jordan McLaughlin.

The Grizzlies will go back home and try to take a 3-2 series lead after losing Saturday night. Memphis shot the ball extremely well (48.8% FG, 46.9% 3pt), but could not get stops on the defensive end. Desmond Bane led both teams with a game-high 34 points on an efficient 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 8-of-12 from behind the arc. All-Star point guard Ja Morant struggled to score, but still managed to have 11 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.