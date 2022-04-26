How to watch Pelicans vs. Suns via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Pelicans vs. Suns

Date: Tuesday, April 26

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Pelicans tied up their first round series at 2-2 Sunday night in a 15-point win. Brandon Ingram led both teams in scoring with 30 points, making it his third consecutive game with 30 points or more. The Pelicans got to the free throw line 42 times, while the Suns went to the line just 15 times. Jonas Valanciunas was New Orleans’ second-leading scorer with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.

The Suns did not shoot the ball well from three-point range at 25.9 percent in Game 4. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Suns’ duo of Ayton and JaVale McGee combined for 37 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Paul struggled in Sunday night’s loss with only four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3pt), 11 assists, and three rebounds. He’ll have to be better at home, especially in key moments down the stretch for the Suns to take a series lead.