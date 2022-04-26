Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will try to stave off elimination tonight in Game 5 against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The Heat defeated the Hawks 110-86 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Butler had another excellent game for Miami with 36 points (12-21 FG, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists. Miami is 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.5.

Hawks vs. Heat, Game 5, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6.5

The Heat didn’t get a ton of production from their main bench players and shot 31% from three-point range, but still found a way to win Game 4 comfortably. Butler led the way for Miami with 36 points and was one of the five starters in double figures. The Heat’s defense also forced the Hawks into 15 turnovers, which led to 25 points for Miami.

Miami also shut down All-Star point guard Trae Young, who was held to nine points (3-11 FG, 3-10 3pt), five assists, and five turnovers. De’Andre Hunter tried to keep Atlanta in the game with 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3pt). However, when your star player is struggling to score and only three players are in double figures, it’s not a recipe for success. The Hawks now head down back to Miami, where the Heat won both games by 17 points per game. The Heat will not play around in this spot and will close it out tonight with their defense.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

In the first four games of this series, the total points scored were 206, 220, 221, and 196. If the Heat’s defense shows up tonight and shuts down Young, then we could see the under hit again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.