Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game 5

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to take Game 5 on the road Tuesday night against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves tied up the series at 2-2 in Game 4 with a 119-118 win over the Grizzlies. Towns posted a team-high 33 points and 14 rebounds in the must-win contest. Memphis is six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, Game 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +6

The Timberwolves did not play well defensively, but did enough to come away with the one-point win at home. Towns showed up big time in Game 4 after being a non-factor in Game 3, which played a significant role in how that game played out. Minny had all five starters in double figures and received 16 points off the bench from Jordan McLaughlin. They also shot 47.3% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies got an outstanding performance from Desmond Bane, who scored 34 points (11-18 FG, 8-12 3pt) and four assists. Memphis held Morant in check as he only had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field. However, he still recorded 15 assists and eight rebounds. They also got 28 total points Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones, which they’ll need tonight. Memphis also needs Jaren Jackson Jr. to step up in this moment. The young power forward has been held under 10 points in the last two games. It’s going to be another tight game between these two teams, which makes me lean towards the Wolves.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

Through the first four games of this series, the total points scored were 247, 220, 199, and 237. The first two games in Memphis were relatively high scoring with each team winning one game. This game will likely gets into the 110s based on how fast these offenses play, but it wouldn’t be surprised if Memphis locks down on defense for the under.

