Manchester City v. Real Madrid: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL semifinal first leg

Here’s what you need to know about Manchester City v. Real Madrid in the first leg of the UCL semifinal.

By Erik Buchinger

Manchester City and Real Madrid will get together for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, April 26th. The match is set to get started at 3:00 p.m. ET from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City advanced through the quarterfinal round with a 1-0 win over Atletico and a 0-0 draw, though they made it through 1-0 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 3-1 and lost 3-2, though they advanced 5-4 on aggregate to reach the semifinals. These two teams last met in the Champions League in 2020 with Man City coming away with a 2-1 victory, and they haven’t lost at Etihad Stadium in Champions League play since 2018.

How to watch Manchester City v. Real Madrid

Date: Tuesday, April 26
Time: 3:00 ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+

Manchester City v. Real Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Manchester City: -210
Draw: +360
Real Madrid: +550

