Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, April 26

We have a loaded 15-game schedule in the majors Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate 11 games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Miami Marlins taking on the Washington Nationals.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, April 26.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Alex Bregman ($4,700)

Yuli Gurriel ($3,600)

Michael Brantley ($3,500)

The Houston Astros’ offense has been in a drought recently, only scoring three runs per game in their last five games. The Astros were held to only in two runs in Monday night’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. However, they should be able to bounce back against the Rangers’ starter Taylor Hearn.

This season, Hearn has struggled mightily with an ERA of 7.59 through three starts. He’s also allowed 18 hits and nine earned runs in 10.2 innings pitched. Last season against the Astros, he sported an ERA of 1.88 and .180 OBA (two starts). But this offense should be able to do a little bit of something against the southpaw. Keep an eye out for Yuli Gurriel, who doesn’t have a hit against Hearn in his career (seven at-bats), but has seven hits in the last four games.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman ($5,200)

Trea Turner ($5,200)

Mookie Betts ($4,800)

We could see a ton of runs scored tonight between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the total set at 10, which is the highest on the main slate. The Dodgers will be going up against Zach Davies, who has a record of 1-1 and 5.02 ERA through three games.

Davies has had an issue with the long ball this season, allowing three home runs in his last two starts. Freddie Freeman has hit well against the 29-year-old pitcher, slugging .286 in seven career at-bats. Freeman is also hitting .328 with three home run and nine RBI, while averaging 13 fantasy points per game in his last five games.

Royals vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez ($5,100)

Andrew Benintendi ($3,900)

Bobby Witt Jr. ($3,000)

The Kansas City Royals will look to snap their four-game losing streak tonight against the Chicago White Sox, who will have Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel got roughed up in his last start, only going one inning but allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs. The 34-year-old has not pitched well in the last couple of seasons and that isn’t good for a reeling White Sox team.

For this particular stack, you can spend big with adding Perez because you can add two value plays in Bobby Witt Jr. and Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi is hitting .388 with a home run and six RBI this season. He also has a seven-game hitting streak and averaging 6.8 fantasy points per game.