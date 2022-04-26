Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday has a full slate of MLB games to offer for everyone to get involved in the action. There are 15 games available with every team playing today, so there are a ton of good options to put some cash on.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, April 26

Max Fried Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Max Fried got off to a rough start to the 2022 campaign, maybe a World Series hangover, but he was his normal self in his las start against the Dodgers, going seven strong innings giving up two hits and striking out eight batters. Fried has been good in his career against the Cubs, with 17 strikeouts in three starts. Take the over.

Trae Turner Over 1.5 hits (+120)

Trae Turner has done well against Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies in his career, having hits in three of his six plate appearances. Turner has been solid this season as well. So, expect him to have a big day against the division rival.

Mets (-1.5) vs. Cardinals (+145)

The Mets continue to win baseball games and did again on Monday with a 5-2 win over the Cardinals. The New York squad is one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They also cover their run line 66 percent of the time. Take the Mets and the runs.

Austin Riley Over 0.5 Home runs (+425)

Austin Riley has been a constant in a disappointing Braves lineup this season. He has hit a home run in each of the last two games and plays well against the Cubs. Riley keeps his home run streak alive for one more game.

