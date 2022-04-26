Flames vs. Predators: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN+ will have the live stream of Tuesday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators with the puck set to drop at 8:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. Sportsnet West will have the local broadcast for the Flames and Bally Sports South will handle the local broadcast for the Predators.

Calgary (49-20-10) has locked up the Pacific Division title and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Flames will be looking for the franchise’s third 50-win season and second in the past four years. Top scorer Johnny Gaudreau (39 G, 72 A) continues to be one of the favorites for the Hart Trophy and teammate Matthew Tkachuk (40 G, 61 A) make up one of the most exciting tandems in the league. Calgary is playing at a high level, going 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.

Nashville (44-29-6) holds the top wild card spot in the Western Conference and would play the Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs if the season ended today. A win in regulation would officially clinch a playoff berth for the Predators. It’s been a rough road down the stretch for the Predators. They have lost three on the road and been outscored 21-12 during that stretch. Nashville needs a better effort on defense to support goalie Juuse Saros. Predators defenseman Roman Josi (21 G, 70 A) is the first 90-point defenseman with a 20-70 season since Ray Bourque did it for the Boston Bruins in 1993-94.

Flames vs. Predators

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription; NHL Live (Canada)

Moneyline odds: Flames -140, Predators +120

Puck line: Predators +1.5 (-210), Flames -1.5 (+175)

Total: Over 6 (-115), Under 6 (-105)

Best bet: Predators +120

Nashville needs to win, but more importantly, the Predators want to show that they will not be an easy first-round opponent. That means beating Calgary at home for the second time in a week and showing more toughness and defensive structure than they have in their past two games.

