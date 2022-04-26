MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday’s DFS slate for the MLB is full of players ready to have a big day. Below is a quick preview of players you can add, and their value as well.

Top Pitchers

Joe Musgrove, Padres vs. Reds ($9,300) — Joe Musgrove is off to a strong start this season through three games, and you’ll have to pay a premium to get him. Musgrove went 6.1 innings, giving up four hits, two runs, and fanning seven in his first start against the Reds this season.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers vs. Pirates ($8,500) — The Milwaukee Brewers starter is coming off of a rough outing, but started strong, especially in his first game of the year against the Pirates. In that start, he went six innings, giving up one hit and striking out seven. It will cost you, but Woodruff is worth it.

Top Hitters

Nick Castellanos, Phillies vs. Rockies ($5,000) — The Phillies outfielder has been on fire in his last five games. In that stretch, Castellanos is batting .444 with eight hits and an OBP of .476. It will cost you a bit, but paying up for him is worth it.

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies vs. Phillies ($4,600) — The Rockies outfielder has been consistent this season, batting .350 over his last five games. He has done well in his career against the Phillies with a .306 career batting average and an OPS of .933, so this is a safe play.

Value Pitcher

Matt Wisler, Rays vs. Mariners ($4,000) — Matt Wisler will serve as the opener for the Rays and has only given up three runs on the season in his five starts. While he won’t be in the game long, he will be worth it because he should provide shutout ball.

Value Hitter

C.J Cron , Rockies vs. Phillies ($5,700) — C.J Cron has been slumping recently, but he has played well against the Phillies in his career batting .324 with 22 hits and five home runs. So, it’s the perfect team to break out of the slump. It will cost you, but it’s worth the selection.