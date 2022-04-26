Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 26

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors on Tuesday night, with the first game taking place at 6:35 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. We also have a game on TBS at 7:45 p.m. ET with the New York Mets taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Tuesday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 26

Justin Turner over 0.5 home runs (+425)

Turner has yet to hit a home run this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, he could end up going deep tonight against Arizona. The Diamondbacks will have Zach Davies on the mound with a record 1-1 and 5.02 ERA in three starts. Davies has allowed three home runs in his last two starts, along with six earned runs.

The veteran third baseman is only hitting .203 at the plate with eight RBIs, but has good career stats against Davies (.350 with a home run and two RBI in 20 at-bats).

Luis Severino over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

Severino is currently off to a good start for the New York Yankees with a 1-0 record and 2.08 ERA through three starts. He’ll now face the Baltimore Orioles tonight, who are hitting .211 on the year, but just took two out of three from New York earlier this month. The O’s offense can be had as they are averaging a league-worst 10 strikeouts per game. Severino has not gone over 6.5 strikeouts yet this season, but he did have 11 total strikeouts against the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

Ozzie Albies over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Albies is on fire right now for the Braves and currently the tied for the league lead in home runs with six. The veteran second baseman has great numbers against Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, who is 0-2 with an ERA of 8.78. The 25-year-old is hitting .385 in 13 career at-bats against the veteran pitcher. Albies has gone over 1.5 total bases in four out of his last five games and will be hitting at the top of the order tonight for Atlanta.

