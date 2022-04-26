Blues vs. Avalanche: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche with the puck set to drop at 9:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

St. Louis (49-20-11) will play the Minnesota Wild in a No. 2-No. 3 Central Division matchup in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Right now Minnesota (51-21-7) has the tiebreaker for home ice and a game in hand. St. Louis has won three straight and has a league-best 16-game point streak (14-0-2). Balanced scoring is St. Louis’ claim to fame. The Blues have a lot of guys that can put the puck in the back of the net. St. Louis has eight 20-goal scorers this season and four players with 70+ points — Vladimir Tarasenko (34 G, 48 A), Robert Thomas (20 G, 57 A), Pavel Buchnevich (30 G, 45 A), Jordan Kyrou (26 G, 44 A).

Colorado (55-18-6) has wrapped up the Central Division and the top seed in the Western Conference. The Avalanche have fallen behind the Florida Panthers in the President’s Cup race and seem to value rest over having the NHL’s best record. Colorado has lost four straight and are focusing on health as forward Nazem Kadri (26 G, 58 A) just returned to the lineup after missing a month and 30-goal scorer Gabe Landeskog is gearing up for a return in the playoffs.

Blues vs. Avalanche

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Blues (+150), Avalanche (-175)

Puck line: +1.5 (-170), -1.5 (+150)

Total: Over 6 (-110), Under 6 (-110)

Best bet: Over 6 (-110)

St. Louis is obviously a hot team and looking to keep things rolling through the final couple of games of the regular season. Colorado is probably ready to amp up its playoff game with three games remaining in the season — all against likely playoff teams. I think the goals are going to come in this game, especially in the first 20 minutes when both teams will be flying around the ice.

