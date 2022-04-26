Oilers vs. Penguins: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins with the puck set to drop at 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Edmonton (46-27-6) had been sitting comfortably as the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, but the Oilers now find themselves just two points ahead of the surging Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers have a game in hand, but the Kings have won four straight. Edmonton is 26-12-1 at home as compared to 20-15-5 on the road, so home ice is an important thing for these Oilers. Tuesday, however, they must get a positive result on the road to keep the Kings at bay. When the Oilers are on TV it’s all eyes on Connor McDavid. The two-time Hart Trophy winner has set career highs with goals (43), assists (75) and points (118) this season.

Pittsburgh (45-24-11) has stumbled down the stretch, going 4-5-1 over its past ten games and holding off the Washington Capitals for the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division by one point. Washington has one game in hand, so the next two games are must-wins for the Penguins if they want to maintain their current seed. The Penguins aren’t the scoring machine they once were but Sidney Crosby (31 G, 53 A) is still a world-class player. He has five goals and 12 points over the past seven games.

Oilers vs. Penguins

Start time: 7 p.m ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Oilers +1.5 (-170), Penguins -1.5 (+150)

Total: Over 6.5 (-125), Under 6.5 (+105)

Moneyline odds: Oilers +135, Penguins -155

Best bet: Penguins -155

Edmonton is finishing their final road trip of the season and trying to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The Oilers just aren’t the same offensive team on the road and Pittsburgh is playing with a high amount of desperation. The Penguins don’t control where they will play their first-round series, but a win would put the pressure back on Washington to keep up.

