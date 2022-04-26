How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the April 26th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It has been announced that we’re getting another special episode of NXT titled Spring Breakin next week and a few matches have already been made official for the event. We’re sure to get more build for it on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, April 26th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

It’s been made official that NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Joe Gacy at Spring Breakin’ next Tuesday. Gacy and Harland kidnapped Breakker’s father Rick Steiner a few weeks ago and the champ spent last week’s episode trying to hunt him down. He finally caught up to the challenger and was promptly pushed off the platform they were standing on. We’ll see how this storyline progresses just one week out from the title match.

We’ll also be treated to a triple-threat match for the North American Championship next Tuesday as Cameron Grimes will put his belt on the line against Solo Sikoa and former champ Carmelo Hayes. Since Stand and Deliver, Hayes has made it known that he wants his title back and even sent his partner Trick Williams to interfere in the recent matchup between Sikoa and Grimes. Williams will go one-on-one with Sikoa for tonight’s show.

Tonight, we’ll get the blowoff match to the long-running feud between Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend. Lyons confronted Natalya backstage during last week’s show and that possibly indicates that she will be the next challenger for the veteran before they eventually get to Natalya squaring off with Cora Jade.

Also on the show, Tony D’Angelo fresh with a new stable of hired guns will go one-on-one with Xyon Quinn. And Legado Del Fantasma will engage in a six-person mixed tag team match against Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley.