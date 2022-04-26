Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Mexico Open

A new course and standards are in play for a traditional PGA Tour event, as the Greg Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta plays host to the 2022 Mexico Open beginning this Thursday in Puerto Vallarta. The resort had the course completed in 2016, and it will play host for the event for at least the next three seasons. It’s also the first time this has been a full FedEx Points event, and it replaces the WGC-Mexico stop.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the overwhelming favorite at +350, and that’s about as low as you’ll see a projected winner on an odds board since Tiger Woods was a much younger man. Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Abraham Ancer, and Kevin Na all check in behind him at +2000.
The Mexico Open tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player for subscribers to the service.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Mexico Open on Thursday.
2022 Mexico Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Davis Riley
|Lee Hodges
|8:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Scott Gutschewski
|Aaron Rai
|8:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Richard Johnson
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Arjun Atwal
|Ryan Blaum
|9:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Alex Smalley
|Taylor Moore
|9:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Danny Lee
|Hayden Buckley
|9:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Richy Werenski
|Lanto Griffin
|9:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Jon Rahm
|Charles Howell III
|9:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Chez Reavie
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|9:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Reed
|Brendon Todd
|Sebastián Muñoz
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|David Hearn
|Hank Lebioda
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|Nate Lashley
|Aaron Wise
|9:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Fabián Gómez
|Mark Hensby
|Ricky Barnes
|9:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Camilo Villegas
|Sahith Theegala
|10:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Schenk
|Wyndham Clark
|Trey Mullinax
|10:02 AM
|Tee #10
|D.A. Points
|Peter Malnati
|Sangmoon Bae
|10:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Garrigus
|Bo Van Pelt
|Vince Whaley
|10:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Wesley Bryan
|Bill Haas
|Brandon Hagy
|10:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Greyson Sigg
|Turk Pettit
|10:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|David Skinns
|Jeffrey Kang
|10:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Crane
|Justin Lower
|Armando Favela
|10:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Dawie van der Walt
|Dylan Wu
|Bryson Nimmer
|10:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Callum Tarren
|Santiago De la Fuente
|10:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Bo Hoag
|Ben Griffin
|Patrick Flavin
|1:45 PM
|Tee #1
|Greg Chalmers
|Scott Brown
|Mark Hubbard
|1:45 PM
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Tommy Gainey
|Peter Uihlein
|1:56 PM
|Tee #1
|Chris Kirk
|Ben Martin
|Matt Wallace
|1:56 PM
|Tee #10
|Kelly Kraft
|Max McGreevy
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2:07 PM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Scott Stallings
|Johnson Wagner
|2:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Grayson Murray
|David Lingmerth
|2:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Abraham Ancer
|Kevin Na
|2:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Matt Jones
|Tyler Duncan
|Sung Kang
|2:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|Gary Woodland
|Graeme McDowell
|2:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Nick Taylor
|Luke Donald
|2:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Martin Trainer
|Adam Long
|2:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|D.J. Trahan
|Anirban Lahiri
|2:51 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Emiliano Grillo
|Cameron Tringale
|2:51 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Matt Every
|John Huh
|3:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Scott Piercy
|Kramer Hickok
|3:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Derek Ernst
|Stephan Jaeger
|3:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Roger Sloan
|Doug Ghim
|3:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Paul Barjon
|Manuel Inman
|3:24 PM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Austin Smotherman
|Alvaro Ortiz
|3:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Curtis Thompson
|Ben Willman
|3:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Kurt Kitayama
|Isidro Benitez
|3:35 PM
|Tee #10
|Jim Knous
|Brett Drewitt
|Roberto Díaz
|3:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Jared Wolfe
|Joshua Creel
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|3:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Seth Reeves
|Andrew Novak
|Jose Antonio Safa