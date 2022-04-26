Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Mexico Open

A new course and standards are in play for a traditional PGA Tour event, as the Greg Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta plays host to the 2022 Mexico Open beginning this Thursday in Puerto Vallarta. The resort had the course completed in 2016, and it will play host for the event for at least the next three seasons. It’s also the first time this has been a full FedEx Points event, and it replaces the WGC-Mexico stop.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the overwhelming favorite at +350, and that’s about as low as you’ll see a projected winner on an odds board since Tiger Woods was a much younger man. Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Abraham Ancer, and Kevin Na all check in behind him at +2000.

The Mexico Open tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player for subscribers to the service.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Mexico Open on Thursday.