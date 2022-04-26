Best prop bets to consider for Hawks vs. Heat Game 5

The Atlanta Hawks will look to stay alive with a win in Game 5 tonight at FTX Arena in Miami. The Miami Heat lead the series 3-1 after a big 110-86 bounce back win in Atlanta on Sunday, as they look to close out the series tonight in front of their home crowd. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on NBA TV.

Let’s take a look at a couple of props from this game ahead of the action tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young under 25.5 points (-115)

Young has missed this mark in all four games throughout the series, topping out at 25 points with an average of just 16.5 points per game. It’s a far cry from his regular season average of 28.4 ppg, which has played a big part in the Hawks’ inability to hang with the Heat. Young seems to struggle more and more each game as the Heat continue to have his number. He only put up nine points in Game 4, and he’ll likely put in at least somewhat of a better showing than that, but 25.5 seems out of reach as the Hawks are on the ropes in this one.

Jimmy Butler over 0.5 threes (-230)

Butler has been cleaning up in this series, averaging 30.5 points per game against the Hawks through the first four games. He’s also been shooting 43.8 percent from downtown, going 7-for-16 on threes. He’s made at least one in every single game, while going 4-for-7 in their Game 2 win. While Butler has plenty of props that are worth betting on, this one seems like an easy choice given he only needs to make one triple against the struggling Hawks.

